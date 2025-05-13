Taiwan sets 2035 targets for nature-based solutions, but biodiversity concerns remain

Published 13:08 on May 13, 2025 / Last updated at 13:08 on May 13, 2025 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary

Taiwan's agriculture ministry has incorporated the development of carbon sinks from nature-based solutions into its climate strategy, but experts have expressed concerns over the potential impact on biodiversity, a public hearing heard Tuesday.