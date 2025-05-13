Australian coal miner could suffer up to $492 mln in carbon costs by 2050, thinktank warns

Published 01:41 on May 13, 2025 / Last updated at 01:41 on May 13, 2025 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia

An Anglo-Swiss coal miner could face hundreds of millions of dollars in carbon liability costs if it does not cut methane emissions from its Australian coal mines, analysis on Monday outlined.