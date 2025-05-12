Alberta pre-empts federal government, freezes industrial carbon price amidst tariff uncertainty

Published 22:45 on May 12, 2025 / Last updated at 22:45 on May 12, 2025 / Joan Pinto / Americas, Canada, Carbon Taxes, US

The provincial government announced Monday it would hold its industrial carbon price at the 2025 rate to keep Alberta businesses competitive, in response to uncertainty from US tariffs, and ahead of any plans from the new federal leadership.