US climate tech company signs RNG-based EA offtake agreement with global commodity trader

Published 22:30 on May 12, 2025 / Last updated at 22:30 on May 12, 2025 / Hailey Clarke / Americas, EMEA, US, Voluntary

A US-based clean fuels and climate technology company has signed a 10-year offtake agreement for environmental attributes (EAs) from renewable natural gas (RNG) with a global energy and commodity trading group.