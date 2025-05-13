Americas > RGGI Market: Benchmark RGAs exceed $22 despite looming uncertainties

RGGI Market: Benchmark RGAs exceed $22 despite looming uncertainties

Benchmark RGGI allowance (RGA) prices surpassed $22 for the first time in nearly a month even as uncertainties related to the programme update timeline and risks surrounding federal action clouded the overall outlook for the market.
