RGGI Market: Benchmark RGAs exceed $22 despite looming uncertainties

Published 01:58 on May 13, 2025 / Last updated at 01:58 on May 13, 2025 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, US

Benchmark RGGI allowance (RGA) prices surpassed $22 for the first time in nearly a month even as uncertainties related to the programme update timeline and risks surrounding federal action clouded the overall outlook for the market.