EMEA > Europe’s grid operators woefully underprepared for renewable energy transition, report finds

Europe’s grid operators woefully underprepared for renewable energy transition, report finds

Published 23:01 on May 12, 2025  /  Last updated at 17:01 on May 12, 2025  / /  EMEA

Europe’s electricity grids are slowing down the expansion of renewable power, a report by NGOs and think tanks said on Tuesday.
Europe’s electricity grids are slowing down the expansion of renewable power, a report by NGOs and think tanks said on Tuesday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.