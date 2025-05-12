EMEA > German engineering group trims CO2 offset use by 8.5% amid efficiency gains

German engineering group trims CO2 offset use by 8.5% amid efficiency gains

Published 15:45 on May 12, 2025

A German engineering multinational offset 531,300 tonnes of CO2 in 2024 – down 49,600 tonnes or 8.5% from the previous year – as expanded clean energy use reduced its Scope 1 and 2 footprint, the company said in its latest sustainability report.
