CCS costs in the Netherlands seen edging closer to €200/t

Published 15:33 on May 12, 2025 / Last updated at 15:33 on May 12, 2025 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, EU ETS

As CO2 infrastructure develops around industrial clusters in the North Sea, the overall cost of carbon capture and storage (CCS) in a country like the Netherlands is seen nearing the symbolic €200 per tonne of CO2 mark, experts say.