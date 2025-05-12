EMEA > CCS costs in the Netherlands seen edging closer to €200/t

CCS costs in the Netherlands seen edging closer to €200/t

Published 15:33 on May 12, 2025  /  Last updated at 15:33 on May 12, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS

As CO2 infrastructure develops around industrial clusters in the North Sea, the overall cost of carbon capture and storage (CCS) in a country like the Netherlands is seen nearing the symbolic €200 per tonne of CO2 mark, experts say.
As CO2 infrastructure develops around industrial clusters in the North Sea, the overall cost of carbon capture and storage (CCS) in a country like the Netherlands is seen nearing the symbolic €200 per tonne of CO2 mark, experts say.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.