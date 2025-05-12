EU nears carbon farming certification, talks continue ahead of 2026 adoption

Published 16:29 on May 12, 2025 / Last updated at 16:29 on May 12, 2025 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / EMEA, Voluntary

The European Commission is advancing its carbon farming framework with a gradual approach, aiming to develop robust methodologies for agricultural carbon removals early next year, EU officials have said.