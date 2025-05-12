EMEA > EU nears carbon farming certification, talks continue ahead of 2026 adoption

EU nears carbon farming certification, talks continue ahead of 2026 adoption

Published 16:29 on May 12, 2025  /  Last updated at 16:29 on May 12, 2025  / /  EMEA, Voluntary

The European Commission is advancing its carbon farming framework with a gradual approach, aiming to develop robust methodologies for agricultural carbon removals early next year, EU officials have said.
The European Commission is advancing its carbon farming framework with a gradual approach, aiming to develop robust methodologies for agricultural carbon removals early next year, EU officials have said.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.