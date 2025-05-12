VCM Report: CORSIA carbon credit futures trade above $24, regulatory support continues to build

Published 15:30 on May 12, 2025 / Last updated at 16:02 on May 12, 2025 / Roy Manuell / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

Supportive regulatory developments continued to point towards a brighter near-term future for the voluntary carbon market, as CORSIA Phase 1-eligible futures traded above $24 in one Asia-based exchange.