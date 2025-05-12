VCM Report: CORSIA carbon credit futures trade above $24, regulatory support continues to build
Published 15:30 on May 12, 2025 / Last updated at 16:02 on May 12, 2025 / Roy Manuell / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
Supportive regulatory developments continued to point towards a brighter near-term future for the voluntary carbon market, as CORSIA Phase 1-eligible futures traded above $24 in one Asia-based exchange.
Supportive regulatory developments continued to point towards a brighter near-term future for the voluntary carbon market, as CORSIA Phase 1-eligible futures traded above $24 in one Asia-based exchange.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.