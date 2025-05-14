INTERVIEW: Harnessing algae’s CO2 fixation ability could unlock biotech carbon removals

Published 10:36 on May 14, 2025 / Last updated at 10:36 on May 14, 2025 / Bryony Collins / EMEA, Nature-based, US, Voluntary

Plants could sequester around a third more CO2 using new biotechnology being developed by a consortium of universities, which builds on the molecular nature of algae that is particularly efficient at CO2 uptake.