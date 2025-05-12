Americas > Norwegian sovereign fund to challenge mining companies over environmental concerns

Published 13:01 on May 12, 2025  /  Last updated at 13:01 on May 12, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Biodiversity, EMEA, South & Central

Norway's sovereign wealth fund announced on Sunday it will engage mining firms Rio Tinto and South32 to address environmental concerns linked to their operations in the Amazon rainforest, rather than divest in the companies.
