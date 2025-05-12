EMEA > Euro Markets: EUAs jump by most in a month as US-China tariff agreement boosts market sentiment

Published 17:18 on May 12, 2025  /  Last updated at 17:19 on May 12, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon prices jumped sharply on Monday, tracking global equities following reports of an interim reduction in tariffs by both China and the US, breaching technical resistance levels and rising to a seven-week high, while energy prices and UKAs also rose steeply in response to the news.
