Africa > Kenya regulator approves US food giant’s purchase of pineapple-based biochar producer

Kenya regulator approves US food giant’s purchase of pineapple-based biochar producer

Published 23:49 on May 11, 2025  /  Last updated at 23:49 on May 11, 2025  /  Africa, Americas, EMEA, Nature-based, US, Voluntary

The Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) has granted unconditional approval for the Kenyan arm of US-headquartered food conglomerate to acquire a waste management company specialising in converting pineapple by-products into biochar.
The Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) has granted unconditional approval for the Kenyan arm of US-headquartered food conglomerate to acquire a waste management company specialising in converting pineapple by-products into biochar.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.