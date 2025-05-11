Kenya regulator approves US food giant’s purchase of pineapple-based biochar producer

Published 23:49 on May 11, 2025 / Last updated at 23:49 on May 11, 2025

The Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) has granted unconditional approval for the Kenyan arm of US-headquartered food conglomerate to acquire a waste management company specialising in converting pineapple by-products into biochar.