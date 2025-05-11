Blue carbon emissions reductions overstated due to flawed soil assumptions, study finds

Soil carbon losses from coastal blue carbon ecosystems vary widely depending on the type and severity of disturbance, challenging assumptions used to estimate greenhouse gas emissions from mangroves, saltmarshes, and seagrasses, according to a new study.