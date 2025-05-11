Americas > Large US city launches tender for carbon credit brokerage services

Large US city launches tender for carbon credit brokerage services

Published 22:54 on May 11, 2025  /  Last updated at 22:54 on May 11, 2025  /  Americas, US, Voluntary

A large US city has launched a solicitation seeking a qualified carbon credit broker to support its emissions offset strategy, according to a request for qualification statements (RFQS) published on its procurement website.
