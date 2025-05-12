BRIEFING: East African macroeconomic plans begin embedding carbon markets
Published 00:05 on May 12, 2025 / Last updated at 00:05 on May 12, 2025 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Africa, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
East African carbon markets are being embedded in a bigger 'green' economic vision, not left as ad hoc projects, as per speeches at the East Africa Carbon Markets Forum in Kampala last week and emerging government laws, plans, and policies across the region.
East African carbon markets are being embedded in a bigger 'green' economic vision, not left as ad hoc projects, as per speeches at the East Africa Carbon Markets Forum in Kampala last week and emerging government laws, plans, and policies across the region.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.