BRIEFING: East African macroeconomic plans begin embedding carbon markets

Published 00:05 on May 12, 2025 / Last updated at 00:05 on May 12, 2025 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Africa, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

East African carbon markets are being embedded in a bigger 'green' economic vision, not left as ad hoc projects, as per speeches at the East Africa Carbon Markets Forum in Kampala last week and emerging government laws, plans, and policies across the region.