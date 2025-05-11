Africa > Carbon crediting for cookstoves “will get better with science” but is still “political” -developer

Published 17:37 on May 11, 2025  /  Last updated at 17:37 on May 11, 2025  / /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Voluntary

The controversial ‘fNRB’ parameter in cookstoves projects is improving over time, but lowering it – thereby slashing carbon credit issuances – remains a “political” flashpoint, according to a clean cooking developer speaking Friday at the East Africa Carbon Markets Forum in Kampala.
