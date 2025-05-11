Carbon crediting for cookstoves “will get better with science” but is still “political” -developer
Published 17:37 on May 11, 2025 / Last updated at 17:37 on May 11, 2025 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Voluntary
The controversial ‘fNRB’ parameter in cookstoves projects is improving over time, but lowering it – thereby slashing carbon credit issuances – remains a “political” flashpoint, according to a clean cooking developer speaking Friday at the East Africa Carbon Markets Forum in Kampala.
