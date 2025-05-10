BRIEFING: Washington cap-and-trade advisory groups discuss EITE provisions with linkage in mind
Published 02:09 on May 10, 2025 / Last updated at 02:09 on May 10, 2025 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, US
Washington’s Department of Ecology’s (ECY) advisory groups this week nudged the agency to consider linkage as it prepares its recommendations surrounding no-cost allocations for Emissions Intensive, Trade Exposed Industries (EITEs).
Washington’s Department of Ecology’s (ECY) advisory groups this week nudged the agency to consider linkage as it prepares its recommendations surrounding no-cost allocations for Emissions Intensive, Trade Exposed Industries (EITEs).
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.