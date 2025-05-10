BRIEFING: Washington cap-and-trade advisory groups discuss EITE provisions with linkage in mind

Published 02:09 on May 10, 2025 / Last updated at 02:09 on May 10, 2025 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, US

Washington’s Department of Ecology’s (ECY) advisory groups this week nudged the agency to consider linkage as it prepares its recommendations surrounding no-cost allocations for Emissions Intensive, Trade Exposed Industries (EITEs).