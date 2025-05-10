Americas > BRIEFING: Washington cap-and-trade advisory groups discuss EITE provisions with linkage in mind

BRIEFING: Washington cap-and-trade advisory groups discuss EITE provisions with linkage in mind

Published 02:09 on May 10, 2025  /  Last updated at 02:09 on May 10, 2025  / /  Americas, US

Washington’s Department of Ecology’s (ECY) advisory groups this week nudged the agency to consider linkage as it prepares its recommendations surrounding no-cost allocations for Emissions Intensive, Trade Exposed Industries (EITEs).
Washington’s Department of Ecology’s (ECY) advisory groups this week nudged the agency to consider linkage as it prepares its recommendations surrounding no-cost allocations for Emissions Intensive, Trade Exposed Industries (EITEs).


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.