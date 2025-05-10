Americas > 15 states sue over President Trump’s “national energy emergency”

15 states sue over President Trump’s “national energy emergency”

Published 02:29 on May 10, 2025  /  Last updated at 02:29 on May 10, 2025  / and /  Americas, US

A coalition of 15 states filed a lawsuit to challenge President Donald Trump’s executive order (EO) declaring a “national energy emergency” on the day of his Inauguration, alleging that the action was unlawful.
A coalition of 15 states filed a lawsuit to challenge President Donald Trump’s executive order (EO) declaring a “national energy emergency” on the day of his Inauguration, alleging that the action was unlawful.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.