15 states sue over President Trump’s “national energy emergency”

Published 02:29 on May 10, 2025 / Last updated at 02:29 on May 10, 2025 / Iulia Gheorghiu and Joan Pinto / Americas, US

A coalition of 15 states filed a lawsuit to challenge President Donald Trump’s executive order (EO) declaring a “national energy emergency” on the day of his Inauguration, alleging that the action was unlawful.