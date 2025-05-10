BRIEFING: With endangerment finding under review, EPA considers pathways for repeal
Published 00:46 on May 10, 2025 / Last updated at 00:46 on May 10, 2025 / Brandon Mulder / Americas, US
As the US EPA undergoes its formal review of a key rule underpinning several regulations limiting GHGs, legal experts laid out pathways the agency could take to eliminate the rule – each with its own set of obstacles and consequences.
As the US EPA undergoes its formal review of a key rule underpinning several regulations limiting GHGs, legal experts laid out pathways the agency could take to eliminate the rule – each with its own set of obstacles and consequences.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.