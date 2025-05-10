BRIEFING: With endangerment finding under review, EPA considers pathways for repeal

Published 00:46 on May 10, 2025 / Last updated at 00:46 on May 10, 2025 / Brandon Mulder / Americas, US

As the US EPA undergoes its formal review of a key rule underpinning several regulations limiting GHGs, legal experts laid out pathways the agency could take to eliminate the rule – each with its own set of obstacles and consequences.