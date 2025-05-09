New dynamic baseline AI tool can provide results in under 10 days

Published 23:00 on May 9, 2025 / Last updated at 23:00 on May 9, 2025 / Juan Guerrero / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

A digital forest monitoring company released a tech tool for afforestation, reforestation, and revegetation (ARR) carbon project developers to build a dynamic baseline ready for validation.