CFTC: Investors resort to V25 CCA, LCFS, RGGI spreads awaiting programme updates

Published 00:53 on May 10, 2025 / Last updated at 00:53 on May 10, 2025 / Bijeta Lamichhane and Joan Pinto / Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS, US

Speculators cautiously raised California Carbon Allowance (CCA), Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS), and RGGI allowance (RGA) spread holdings over the week absent firm regulatory guidance, data published Friday by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed.