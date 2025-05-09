Americas > New agreement advances industrial decarbonisation plans in Louisiana

New agreement advances industrial decarbonisation plans in Louisiana

Published 16:50 on May 9, 2025  /  Last updated at 16:50 on May 9, 2025  / /  Americas, US

A recently signed agreement seeks to link long-term carbon storage with low-carbon fuel production as part of a broader push to scale decarbonisation infrastructure in the Gulf Coast region.
A recently signed agreement seeks to link long-term carbon storage with low-carbon fuel production as part of a broader push to scale decarbonisation infrastructure in the Gulf Coast region.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.