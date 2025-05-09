EMEA > Swiss court approves Nord Stream 2 debt restructuring deal

Swiss court approves Nord Stream 2 debt restructuring deal

Published 15:00 on May 9, 2025  /  Last updated at 15:00 on May 9, 2025  / /  EMEA

Nord Stream 2, owned by Russian gas company Gazprom, has reached a debt restructuring agreement with its creditors, a court in Switzerland said on Friday.
Nord Stream 2, owned by Russian gas company Gazprom, has reached a debt restructuring agreement with its creditors, a court in Switzerland said on Friday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.