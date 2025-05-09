Knowledge gaps hamper protection of boreal forests, UN says

Published 12:35 on May 9, 2025 / Last updated at 12:35 on May 9, 2025 / Giada Ferraglioni / Americas, Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, EMEA

Boreal forests remain largely overlooked compared to tropical biomes despite their importance for biodiversity and climate mitigation, with major knowledge gaps hindering protection efforts, the UN warned in a study released this week.