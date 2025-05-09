VCM MONTHLY DATA: Carbon credit retirements underwhelm in April, CDR market breaks monthly record

Published 11:53 on May 9, 2025 / Last updated at 11:53 on May 9, 2025 / Roy Manuell / Americas, Asia Pacific, Data Dive, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary

Retirement activity in the voluntary carbon market (VCM) crept up month-on-month in April across the four major registries, but remained well below levels that would suggest a market-wide recovery is underway.