VCM MONTHLY DATA: Carbon credit retirements underwhelm in April, CDR market breaks monthly record
Published 11:53 on May 9, 2025 / Last updated at 11:53 on May 9, 2025 / Roy Manuell / Americas, Asia Pacific, Data Dive, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
Retirement activity in the voluntary carbon market (VCM) crept up month-on-month in April across the four major registries, but remained well below levels that would suggest a market-wide recovery is underway.
