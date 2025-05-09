Uganda to set up national climate fund, undertake slew of measures to finance climate initiatives -official

Published 12:00 on May 9, 2025 / Last updated at 12:00 on May 9, 2025 / Nikita Pandey / Africa, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

The government of Uganda will soon set up a national climate fund along with numerous other measures to finance climate action in the country, an official from the country’s ministry of finance announced at the East Africa Carbon Markets Forum on Thursday.