Global initiative launches tool to unlock finance for NDCs

Published 10:35 on May 9, 2025 / Last updated at 10:35 on May 9, 2025 / Roy Manuell / International, Paris Article 6

An international partnership has launched a new tool designed to help countries unlock and channel climate finance, including via Article 6 carbon markets, for their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement.