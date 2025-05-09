EMEA > Large share of EU ETS-financed fund revenues may go to unsustainable projects -NGO

Large share of EU ETS-financed fund revenues may go to unsustainable projects -NGO

Published 11:11 on May 9, 2025  /  Last updated at 11:11 on May 9, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS

Just over a fifth of the EU ETS-financed Modernisation Fund may end up being spent on unsustainable projects, according to an NGO report published this week.
Just over a fifth of the EU ETS-financed Modernisation Fund may end up being spent on unsustainable projects, according to an NGO report published this week.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.