Published 12:17 on May 9, 2025  /  Last updated at 12:17 on May 9, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon prices stabilised on Friday morning, finding support at an important technical level despite sustained selling pressure as the market prepared for the weekend, while UKAs steadied near their highest in 18 months and headed for the largest weekly gain in two months.
