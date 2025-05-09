Asia Pacific > Australian voluntary cancellations rise in April as businesses await clarity on Climate Active

Australian voluntary cancellations rise in April as businesses await clarity on Climate Active

Published 07:56 on May 9, 2025  /  Last updated at 07:56 on May 9, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Australia

Data from Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator (CER) showed a small uptick in Kyoto-era carbon credits being cancelled in Australia’s national accounts last month, as businesses hope the new government sticks with its voluntary Climate Active scheme.
