Australian voluntary cancellations rise in April as businesses await clarity on Climate Active

Published 07:56 on May 9, 2025 / Last updated at 07:56 on May 9, 2025 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia

Data from Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator (CER) showed a small uptick in Kyoto-era carbon credits being cancelled in Australia’s national accounts last month, as businesses hope the new government sticks with its voluntary Climate Active scheme.