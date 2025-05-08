Biodiversity Credit Alliance releases the final version of the High-Level Principles Guide
Published 23:43 on May 8, 2025 / Last updated at 23:43 on May 8, 2025 / Juan Guerrero / Americas, Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary
The Biodiversity Credit Alliance (BCA) released on Thursday a revised edition of its High-level Principles to Guide the Biodiversity Credit Market, featuring 21 principles covering the certification process for biodiversity credits, the role of Indigenous Peoples and local communities, and the governance of this emerging market.
