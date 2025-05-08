BRIEFING: Uganda to engage carbon markets instead of deprioritising oil and gas
Published 15:59 on May 8, 2025 / Last updated at 15:59 on May 8, 2025 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Africa, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
Uganda will decarbonise while increasing oil and gas (O&G) production by leveraging international carbon markets, according to officials and panellists speaking in Kampala at the East Africa Carbon Markets Forum on Thursday.
Uganda will decarbonise while increasing oil and gas (O&G) production by leveraging international carbon markets, according to officials and panellists speaking in Kampala at the East Africa Carbon Markets Forum on Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.