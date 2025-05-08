BRIEFING: Uganda to engage carbon markets instead of deprioritising oil and gas

Published 15:59 on May 8, 2025 / Last updated at 15:59 on May 8, 2025 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Africa, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

Uganda will decarbonise while increasing oil and gas (O&G) production by leveraging international carbon markets, according to officials and panellists speaking in Kampala at the East Africa Carbon Markets Forum on Thursday.