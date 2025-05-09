INTERVIEW: Germany-funded project aims to lay groundwork for nature markets in EU forests

Published 10:12 on May 9, 2025 / Sergio Colombo

A project backed by the German government is edging closer to developing a forest biodiversity monitoring framework tailored to the EU's Nature Restoration Regulation (NRR), aiming to support ongoing efforts to establish a bloc-wide nature market.