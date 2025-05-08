Google announces superpollutant carbon credit deals with Indonesia, Brazilian projects
Published 15:13 on May 8, 2025 / Last updated at 15:13 on May 8, 2025 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Asia Pacific, Other APAC, South & Central, US, Voluntary
US-based tech giant Google on Thursday announced carbon credit deals for the equivalent of 1 million tonnes of CO2e over the next century from a commercial cooling project in Indonesia and a landfill activity in Brazil.
