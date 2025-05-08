Less than 0.001% of deep seafloor photographed, study finds

Published 15:17 on May 8, 2025 / Last updated at 15:17 on May 8, 2025 / Giada Ferraglioni / Americas, Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, EMEA

Only a minuscule fraction of the deep seafloor has been visually observed over the past 70 years, with scientists defining the lack of knowledge "a critical problem" as interest in ocean mining grows.