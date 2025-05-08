Ghana advances e-mobility project under Article 6 agreement with Switzerland

Published 13:44 on May 8, 2025 / Last updated at 13:44 on May 8, 2025 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon

A Ghana-based e-mobility project taking place under the country’s bilateral Article 6.2 accord with Switzerland has achieved authorisation, Carbon Pulse heard on the sidelines of the East Africa Carbon Markets Forum in Kampala on Thursday.