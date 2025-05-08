EMEA > BRIEFING: German network agency rethinks energy transition scenarios

BRIEFING: German network agency rethinks energy transition scenarios

Published 11:53 on May 8, 2025  /  Last updated at 11:56 on May 8, 2025  / /  EMEA

The Federal Network Agency has widened the scope of its biennial "energy scenario" frameworks for the next 12-20 years to consider slower growth in power demand and the introduction of gas plants with CCU/CCS to the power mix in 2045, although hydrogen remains the star decarboniser alongside renewables.
The Federal Network Agency has widened the scope of its biennial "energy scenario" frameworks for the next 12-20 years to consider slower growth in power demand and the introduction of gas plants with CCU/CCS to the power mix in 2045, although hydrogen remains the star decarboniser alongside renewables.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.