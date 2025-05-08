BRIEFING: German network agency rethinks energy transition scenarios

Published 11:53 on May 8, 2025 / Last updated at 11:56 on May 8, 2025 / Sonja van Renssen / EMEA

The Federal Network Agency has widened the scope of its biennial "energy scenario" frameworks for the next 12-20 years to consider slower growth in power demand and the introduction of gas plants with CCU/CCS to the power mix in 2045, although hydrogen remains the star decarboniser alongside renewables.