South Korea blue carbon target attainable with seaweed restoration efforts -study

Published 05:32 on May 8, 2025 / Last updated at 05:32 on May 8, 2025 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, Nature-based, South Korea, Voluntary

South Korea's 2050 target for blue carbon sequestration should be achievable, considering the country's track record in seaweed restoration, according to a paper published this week.