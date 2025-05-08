Asia Pacific > South Korea blue carbon target attainable with seaweed restoration efforts -study

South Korea blue carbon target attainable with seaweed restoration efforts -study

Published 05:32 on May 8, 2025  /  Last updated at 05:32 on May 8, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Nature-based, South Korea, Voluntary

South Korea's 2050 target for blue carbon sequestration should be achievable, considering the country's track record in seaweed restoration, according to a paper published this week.
South Korea's 2050 target for blue carbon sequestration should be achievable, considering the country's track record in seaweed restoration, according to a paper published this week.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.