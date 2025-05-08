Americas > California advisory body offers lawmakers gameplan to redesign ETS during reauthorisation process

California advisory body offers lawmakers gameplan to redesign ETS during reauthorisation process

Published 02:22 on May 8, 2025  /  Last updated at 02:22 on May 8, 2025  / /  Americas, Canada, US

Cap-and-trade reauthorisation post 2030 presented California lawmakers with an opportunity to redesign elements of the ETS based on policy priorities, rather than defer key decisions to ARB, a legislative agency recommended in a report Wednesday.
Cap-and-trade reauthorisation post 2030 presented California lawmakers with an opportunity to redesign elements of the ETS based on policy priorities, rather than defer key decisions to ARB, a legislative agency recommended in a report Wednesday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.