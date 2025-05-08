California advisory body offers lawmakers gameplan to redesign ETS during reauthorisation process

Published 02:22 on May 8, 2025 / Last updated at 02:22 on May 8, 2025 / Joan Pinto / Americas, Canada, US

Cap-and-trade reauthorisation post 2030 presented California lawmakers with an opportunity to redesign elements of the ETS based on policy priorities, rather than defer key decisions to ARB, a legislative agency recommended in a report Wednesday.