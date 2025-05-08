US must support emerging blue hydrogen sector in next decade through 45V tax credit -report

Published 02:53 on May 8, 2025 / Last updated at 02:56 on May 8, 2025 / Iulia Gheorghiu / Americas, US

The US could support a variety of sectors to decarbonise while boosting federal and state economy by leveraging the 45V production tax credit and encouraging the development of blue hydrogen, according to a report published on Monday.