Americas > US must support emerging blue hydrogen sector in next decade through 45V tax credit -report

US must support emerging blue hydrogen sector in next decade through 45V tax credit -report

Published 02:53 on May 8, 2025  /  Last updated at 02:56 on May 8, 2025  / /  Americas, US

The US could support a variety of sectors to decarbonise while boosting federal and state economy by leveraging the 45V production tax credit and encouraging the development of blue hydrogen, according to a report published on Monday.
The US could support a variety of sectors to decarbonise while boosting federal and state economy by leveraging the 45V production tax credit and encouraging the development of blue hydrogen, according to a report published on Monday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.