Over 15 states file lawsuit against Trump administration following EV funding freeze

Published 01:19 on May 8, 2025 / Last updated at 01:19 on May 8, 2025 / Allison Gacad / Americas, US

Attorneys general (AGs) from 17 states filed a lawsuit Wednesday against a federal agency following its February suspension of a $5 billion electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure programme.