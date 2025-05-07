Carbon credit financier, UAE investment firm sign MoU for $100 mln climate solutions venture

Published 23:51 on May 7, 2025 / Last updated at 23:51 on May 7, 2025 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Middle East, Nature-based, US, Voluntary

A carbon credit financier and a Dubai-headquartered investment firm have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a global decarbonisation and climate solutions joint venture (JV), with an expected $100 million in initial investment.