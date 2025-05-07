Researcher proposes “imperfect idea” to address California’s fuel affordability with higher carbon prices on the horizon

Published 21:36 on May 7, 2025 / Last updated at 21:36 on May 7, 2025 / Joan Pinto / Americas, Canada, US

A researcher presented alternative use of California cap-and-trade revenues to dull the edge off of rising compliance costs expected to increase fuel prices, as lawmakers plan for extending the programme post 2030.