Louisiana secures first water quality credits through nutrient reduction

Published 21:02 on May 7, 2025 / Last updated at 21:02 on May 7, 2025 / Juan Guerrero / Americas, Biodiversity, Nature-based, US, Voluntary

Restore the Earth Foundation (REF) announced this week the certification of Louisiana’s first water quality credits for nitrogen and phosphorus reductions, achieved through native cypress reforestation.