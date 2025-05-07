Americas > Louisiana secures first water quality credits through nutrient reduction

Louisiana secures first water quality credits through nutrient reduction

Published 21:02 on May 7, 2025  /  Last updated at 21:02 on May 7, 2025  / /  Americas, Biodiversity, Nature-based, US, Voluntary

Restore the Earth Foundation (REF) announced this week the certification of Louisiana’s first water quality credits for nitrogen and phosphorus reductions, achieved through native cypress reforestation.
