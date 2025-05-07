Americas > Exchange announces first delivery of CORSIA Phase 1 credits at over $24 per tonne

Exchange announces first delivery of CORSIA Phase 1 credits at over $24 per tonne

Published 21:51 on May 7, 2025  /  Last updated at 21:51 on May 7, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Voluntary

An exchange announced Wednesday it has completed the successful delivery of some 50 CORSIA Phase 1-eligible credits at several dollars above both recent settlement prices and a special auction held late last year.
