Exchange announces first delivery of CORSIA Phase 1 credits at over $24 per tonne
Published 21:51 on May 7, 2025 / Last updated at 21:51 on May 7, 2025 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Voluntary
An exchange announced Wednesday it has completed the successful delivery of some 50 CORSIA Phase 1-eligible credits at several dollars above both recent settlement prices and a special auction held late last year.
An exchange announced Wednesday it has completed the successful delivery of some 50 CORSIA Phase 1-eligible credits at several dollars above both recent settlement prices and a special auction held late last year.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.