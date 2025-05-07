Carbon Taxes > CBAM simplification to be approved by EU institutions before summer, says lawmaker

CBAM simplification to be approved by EU institutions before summer, says lawmaker

Published 17:45 on May 7, 2025  /  Last updated at 17:45 on May 7, 2025  / /  Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS

The simplification of the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism will be approved before the summer by both the European Parliament and EU council thanks to widespread support, a lead member of the European Parliament said on Wednesday.
The simplification of the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism will be approved before the summer by both the European Parliament and EU council thanks to widespread support, a lead member of the European Parliament said on Wednesday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.