CBAM simplification to be approved by EU institutions before summer, says lawmaker

Published 17:45 on May 7, 2025 / Last updated at 17:45 on May 7, 2025 / Rebecca Gualandi / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS

The simplification of the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism will be approved before the summer by both the European Parliament and EU council thanks to widespread support, a lead member of the European Parliament said on Wednesday.