Bottleneck growing for new Article 6.4 carbon projects amid wrangling over details -report
Published 15:46 on May 7, 2025 / Last updated at 15:46 on May 7, 2025 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
Unknown 'devil in the detail' about the standards, procedures, guidelines, and methodologies for Article 6.4 trade is creating a bottleneck for new project implementation, according to a climate advisory group.
