CF TURKIYE: Most EU importers seem unaware of impending CBAM effects -steel exporter

Published 16:27 on May 7, 2025 / Last updated at 16:27 on May 7, 2025 / Sara Stefanini / Africa, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA

A mere 20% of EU steel importers appear to be aware of, let alone prepared for, the impending effects of the bloc's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), an official from a steel exporting company told the Carbon Forward Turkiye conference on Wednesday.